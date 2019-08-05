× Crews contain brush fire threatening homes in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — A brush fire threatened homes in Farmington early Monday after a vehicle on fire sparked a large blaze amid the nearby brush.

Chief Guido Smith, Farmington City Fire Department, said firefighters were sent to Shepard Lane near southbound I-15 around 3 a.m. Monday.

Smith said high winds helped the fire spread from the initial vehicle.

“The brush fire quickly spread to the railroad tracks, in addition to threatening several structures on the west side of Farmington, west side of I-15,” Smith said.

Several homes on the west side of the interstate were the main concern for fire crews.

“…fire crews did a phenomenal job in getting on top of the fire even though we had real hard wind conditions,” Smith said. “They did a phenomenal job in stopping the fire before it reached those residential structures.”

Crews contained the fire within about 45 minutes of arriving.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the initial vehicle fire but said it appears to be some kind of mechanical problem. Smith said everyone needs to be cautious when the weather is this dry.

“However, we need to remember in dry times like this, with heavy winds, the embers travel quite a distance from the fire and that was our concern,” he said.

No injuries were reported.