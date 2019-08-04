Spontaneous combustion of oily rags causes fire at Salt Lake City food packaging company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Investigators say spontaneous combustion caused a fire at a Salt Lake City business early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to WhiteWave Foods located at 1658 South 4370 West just before one a.m.

Firefighters with the Salt Lake City Fire Department arrived to an active fire but had it under control in about thirty minutes.

No one was injured, but damage at the packaged food company is estimated to be between $80,000 and $100,000.

The cause of the fire was spontaneous combustion of oily rags stored in bins.