Fire destroys 25,000 square foot home in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah -- Fire destroyed a 25,000 square foot home in Holladay Saturday night.

Unified Fire Authority crews responded to reports of a fire around 8:20 p.m. at 6085 South Tolcate Woods Lane.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming out of the roof.

Crews staged an offensive attack, but after fighting it from the inside for half an hour, the floor of the home became unstable, and firefighters evacuated to fight the fire from outside.

No one was home when the fire started, but the family that lives there was obviously devastated when they learned of the fire.

"They're upset, and they're sad. It's hard, right now the information that we can give them is not great," Ryan Love, with UFA said. "Their main floor, parts of it have been compromised and broken through, so right now the way that it's looking, its most likely going to be a total loss for that family."

85 firefighters from four agencies were on scene until 1:20 a.m. Sunday before putting out the fire in the three story home.

No one was hurt and investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.