Truck and trailer rollover closes northbound I-15 lanes near Layton Parkway

LAYTON, Utah — Northbound Interstate 15 lanes were closed Saturday afternoon after a pickup truck and camping trailer rolled near Layton Parkway.

The truck lost control, veered to the left, hit the concrete barrier and rolled at about 3:15 p.m. No other vehicles were hit, and the two people in the truck sustained minor injuries, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Lawrence Hopper.

Four of the five lanes were closed as crews cleaned up the site. At the latest update, 2-3 lanes were open on the right side.