Fire crews fighting massive Holladay home blaze

HOLLADAY, Utah — A 25,000 square foot home caught fire Saturday night in Holladay, and Unified Fire Authority crews are still battling it hours later.

The call came in just before 8:30 p.m. for the fire at 6085 S. 2930 East, UFA spokesman Ryan Love told Fox 13. Crews initially attacked the fire from the inside of the 3-level home, but the main floor started to give in. It was deemed unsafe, and firefighters were pulled out and began to hose it down from the outside.

All three levels were still on fire at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and flames were coming from the attic, Love said.

More than 80 firefighters were on the scene. Love said they expect to be there all night long.

There were no injuries at the time of this report — neither firefighters nor the two occupants of the home who got out safely.

The cause of the fire was unknown at the time.