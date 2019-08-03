Dashcam video shows officer dragged onto interstate, thrown into traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- Dashcam video shows an officer in the Atlanta area being dragged onto a major interstate during a traffic stop and then thrown into traffic.

Police said Dunwoody officers pulled over a driver Thursday for violating Georgia's hands-free law.

As Officer Nathan Daley was speaking to the driver, the car took off; Daley held on.

A second officer got back in the patrol car and followed.

Daley was eventually thrown from the car and onto the interstate.

Police said the driver continued on, hitting other cars before he pulled over and ran off. He was chased down and arrested.

The driver faces a series of charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer and trafficking ecstasy.

Daley was treated for injuries at the hospital and is now recovering at home.