Silver Moon Taqueria food truck brings amazing flavor wherever it goes

At Silver Moon Taqueria "home" is the feeling of tradition and great food, because their location changes daily.

Today - they pulled up to The PLACE!

Silver Moon Taqueria owner Clayton Greenhalgh says they have more than 35 years of family restaurant experience, and the food truck now shares amazing food with people at company parties, weddings birthday bashes and more!

They use fresh, simple ingredients, locally sourced whenever possible and blend them with authentic Mexican seasonings.

You can find more at: silvermoontaqueria.com.

