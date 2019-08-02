× School for students with disabilities catches fire in Carbon County

PRICE, Utah — A school for children and adults with disabilities has caught fire in Price Friday.

Carbon County dispatchers confirm there is a fire at the Castle Valley Center, located at 755 North Cedar Hills Drive.

No further details about the size and cause of the fire were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

While the website lists the first day of school as August 19, it was not immediately clear if any of the adult or youth programs operate in summer months.

Castle Valley Center is part of the Carbon School District and serves children and adults who have disabilities.