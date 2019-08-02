Ripley has a very special foot, but it doesn’t hold him back one bit!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Pet of the Week is Ripley, a 3-year-old chihuahua who was born with a deformed foot.

It makes him very special, but it doesn't hold him back - he's able to run and play just like other dogs.

Ripley is good with kids, cats and other dogs. He loves women, and sometimes barks at men until he gets to know them.

He is house trained and kennel trained, is current on his vaccinations, has a microchip and is neutered.

He's available through Hearts4Paws.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petco this Saturday, August 3 from 1pm - 5pm in West Valley City, 3637 South 2600 West.