One killed in rollover crash on I-15 near Enoch

SOUTHERN UTAH — One person was killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred near Enoch on I-15 Friday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol first tweeted about the fatal crash around 7:45 a.m., stating it occurred on southbound I-15 near mile marker 65, in the area of Enoch.

Troopers said the driver and lone occupant was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

No further details about the cause of the crash were immediately available.