New York family says son’s transcripts were deleted by superintendent with grudge against mother

NEW YORK - A Long Island mom is frustrated because her son's future has been held in limbo for years.

Dimitri Funderburke-Ivey was one day away from graduating high school, but his diploma was held back because of transcript issues. The family believes Roosevelt Schools Superintendent Dr. Marnie Hazelton purposely deleted information from the teen's transcript because she had a personal problem with his mother.

"This was clearly an attempt to injure my client by injuring her son, who is an innocent bystander here," Kenneth Mollins, the Funderburke-Ivey's lawyer, said.

Mollins is pursuing litigation and calling for an FBI investigation. He said two former principals told him Hazelton changed the transcript because of a vendetta against Emarinsie Funderburke-Ivey.

The Funderburke-Ivey family has fought for three years, but Dimitri Funderburke-Ivey still has no diploma. His college dreams are still on hold.

"However long it takes, I just want to be able to go to college and have a successful life," he said. "I don't want to focus on anger because at the end of the day, I have to live my life and move forward each day."