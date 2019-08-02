How a day at the zoo can help kids ‘just say no’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents Empowered Workgroup regional directors Heidi Peterson and Rob Timmerman stopped by ahead of a big event to talk about role families play in keeping kids from drinking underage.

Underage drinking can impair a child`s brain development. Research shows that underage drinking can hinder proper brain development, causing harm to areas of the brain that control decision-making, memory, learning ability and impulse control.

In a recent survey, Utah kids reported that parental disapproval is the number one reason they choose not to drink. There are three things parents can do to help their kids stay alcohol-free: bonding, boundaries and monitoring.

Exercise boundaries by setting clear rules about not drinking underage and monitor your kids and know their day-to-day world. Remember to check in with your kids from 3pm to 6pm, during peak drinking times, when they are often unsupervised.

You're invited to a Parents Empowered Day at Utah's Hogle Zoo on Tuesday, August 6th. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be face painting, games, and great opportunities for parents to spend time with their kids!

For tickets and more information about Utah's Hogle Zoo visit www.hoglezoo.org.

To learn more about Parents Empowered and what you can do to help prevent your kid from underage drinking visit www.parentsempowered.org.

People can also get the discount coupon by visiting fox13now.com/zoo. They can print it and take it to the Zoo that day, or show it on their phones.