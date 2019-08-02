Budah gets into the VIP area at the Park City Kimball Arts Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Park City Kimball Arts Festival runs August 2 - 4, 2019:

Friday, August 2nd: 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This is the 50th year of the Arts Festival and Budah stopped by the VIP lounge and talked with Kimball Arts Center Communications Director Amy Roberts to find out the best way to experience it. You can enjoy the VIP lounge too.. by buying tickets to it online: parkcitykimballartsfestival.com. While you're there, you can find information on free shuttles to and from the festival as well as how to rent an e-Bike.

There are a lot of fun things planned for the 50th anniversary, including a special throwback exhibition, a souvenir t-shirt and kids art projects too. Not to mention the hundreds of artists with artwork to sell.

Budah also talked with Chef Ryan Crafts from Culinary Crafts. He was the chef at the VIP 50th Anniversary Gala. Culinary Crafts has offices across Northern Utah and they'll bring the party to you -- whether you're hosting a black tie event or a backyard BBQ!