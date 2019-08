Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah -- The Kimball Arts Festival is underway in Park City through Sunday, and Friday morning Budah got a preview of the events and art on offer.

In addition to art vendors like photographer Henri Clifton, who shows his work to Budah in one of the videos above, the festival features plenty of food and several events.

The festival runs through August 4 in Park City and tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-17. More details are available here.