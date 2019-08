Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We met Paige Hamblin of Utah Goga Guys who showed us how to do goat yoga!

She says, "We are all about yoga posing, fun loving, and goat connecting! Our classes are great for family members of all ages. Each class is 1 hour long, with 40 minutes of guided yoga and 20 minutes of playtime/picture time with the goats. We do public and private classes."

There are some upcoming events happening in Salt Lake City, so find details at utahgogaguys.com.