What kind of take-home art your kids can make at the Kimball Arts Festival this weekend

Heather Stamenov, Kimball Art Center Education Director, stopped by to make a sun catcher with us while giving us the details about the Kids' Area at the 50th Annual Park City Kimball Arts Festival.

The festival is this weekend and you can buy discounted tickets and passes online now: ParkCityKimballArtsFestival.org.

Kiddos will have the chance to become an artist at the festival. They can make one-of-a-kind art pieces and get hands-on instruction to learn a new and inspiring hobby.

Every day there are different projects including making sun catchers, claymation, bracelet making, face painting, a scavenger hunt and more.

Also in the kids area, Intermountain Healthcare will have a couple booths. Primary Children`s Hospital will be there with some helmet safety demonstrations. Bring your kid`s helmet for them to personalize and make sure it fits right. They`ll have a booth for kids to play 'pin the bow on the baby' too while moms can learn about women`s health services.

Kids area projects cost just $3 each or you can buy a 4-pack for $10. All money supports Kimball Art Center.