UHP arrests suspected kidnapper from California, find toddler, infant girl unharmed

PAROWAN, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol said a man suspected of kidnapping two young girls in California was arrested just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The man, 24-year-old Joshua Adle, was taken into custody without incident along with his parents, according to UHP.

The two girls, an 18-month-old and an 8-month-old, were found unharmed by UHP in the vehicle.

UHP said a trooper was able to identify Adle’s father and identified Adle during a traffic stop in Parowan, Utah, which is 22 miles northeast of Cedar City and 72 miles northeast of St. George.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the girls are 18-month-old Darla and 8-month-old Emma Yonko.

Police said the girls were taken by Adle Tuesday night after a physical and verbal domestic altercation between the victims’ mother and Adle, her live-in boyfriend.

They suspected Adle was taking the girls to Michigan and said he took the girls’ legal identification documents and other items.

UHP said the FBI Violent Crime Task Force let them know the suspect was in the area and they will work with the Division of Child and Family Services to get the girls back to their mother in California.

Adle and his parents will be booked into Iron County Jail and await extradition back to Riverside, California, to await formal charges, according to UHP.

Riverside PD was announcing a warrant had been issued for Adle when they got word of the apprehension in Utah.