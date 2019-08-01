Steak, Corn, Bean and Pepper Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 lb. Flat Iron steak

3 corn on the cob, cooked, peeled, kernels removed

1 large bell pepper, any color, seeded, diced

1 large tomato, chopped

1/2 cup white or red onion, diced

1 small serrano or jalapeño, diced (optional)

1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 lime juice, zest and juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar or honey

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 garlic clove, grated

1/4 cup olive oil

1/3 cup feta, blue cheese or goat cheese, crumbles

1 avocado, seeded, diced

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, add oil. Season steak with salt and pepper on both sides. Cook steak to desired doneness. Let rest for 5 minutes. Cut into thin slices.

In a large serving bowl, add the corn, bell pepper, tomato, onion, serrano or jalapeno, if using, black beans, cilantro, salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, vinegar, sugar or honey, chili powder, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper. Add steak to corn, bean and pepper. Pour in dressing. Toss well. Top each serving with feta, blue cheese or goat cheese crumbles and avocado. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council