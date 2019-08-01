× Orem mayor made ‘unauthorized withdrawals’ from his retirement fund, city council says

OREM, Utah — Orem mayor Richard Brunst is under investigation for misusing his retirement account, including the making of unauthorized withdrawals from it, according to the Orem City Council.

Brunst also altered dates on forms associated with his own signature and other city employees, submitted the same signed forms for multiple reimbursement requests and submitted requests for reimbursement more frequently than permissible by the retirement plan, according to a statement the city council released Thursday.

“These irregularities were reported to the City Council. The City Council has reviewed the transactions and the attendant facts and is in the process of determining the appropriate course of action,” the statement said.

In a statement sent to The Daily Herald, Brunst acknowledged the “mistakes on how I had handled the requests for distributions from my own account of my own personal money.”

Read the full statement from the Orem City Council:

“In the regular course of business, the City discovered irregularities in forms used by Mayor Brunst to make unauthorized withdrawals from his city retirement account. The irregularities include the alteration of dates associated with his own signature and the signatures of city employees, the submission of the same signed forms for multiple reimbursement requests, and the submission of requests for reimbursement more frequently than the retirement plan permits. These irregularities were reported to the City Council. The City Council has reviewed the transactions and the attendant facts and is in the process of determining the appropriate course of action.”