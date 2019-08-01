Homeless resource center in South Salt Lake facing delays amid past-due bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE -- A new homeless resource center in South Salt Lake is facing delays again, this time due to a $13 million past-due bill.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the bill is for construction and failure to pay subcontractors.

Shelter the Homeless is the nonprofit who owns the center, and in May they asked for a short-term loan from Salt Lake County to complete construction on time. However it has several "outstanding items" to complete before that funding is approved.

“The reality now is that we can no longer stand by saying that construction delays are a result of weather or permitting issues,” Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, a member of the 15-person Shelter the Homeless board, wrote to the other members Wednesday. “Moving forward, construction delays will be a result of payment issues, which puts the responsibility solely on Shelter the Homeless."

