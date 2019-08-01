Costa Vida’s 100th location is now open in Daybreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah-based company Costa Vida opened its first location in Layton in 2003. This past month its 100th location opened in Daybreak.

Since it first started, Costa Vida has expanded to 14 states as well as locations in Canada.

Budah took us to the new Daybreak location where the celebratory opening day block party saw more than 350 people waiting in line before the opening to win various prizes. The party featured face painting, DJ, bounce house, photo booth, and, as always, fresh Costa Vida food.

For the last 10 years, Costa Vida has been recognized as the 'Best of State' winner in the Casual Mexican Restaurant category in the state of Utah. The food is created every day from scratch using quality ingredients and has a menu offering a variety of custom, made-to-order items such as burritos, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, salads and nachos.

For more information, please visit: costavida.com.