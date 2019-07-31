× Utah County Attorney’s Office will allow death penalty to be considered in murders of Eureka teens

UTAH COUNTY — The Utah County Attorney will allow the death penalty to be considered in the case of a man accused of murdering two teenagers and dumping their bodies in a mine shaft.

Jerrod Baum pleaded not guilty in connection with the deaths of Breezy Otteson and Riley Powell in June, and last week the families of the deceased said they hoped the death penalty would be considered.

“He’s been locked up…since he was 15,” said Amanda Hunt, Breezy Otteson’s aunt. “So, over half his life he’s been locked up so clearly institutionalizing him is not the answer.”

David O. Leavitt, Utah County Attorney, announced Wednesday his office will allow the death penalty to be considered in the case.

Baum is charged with eight felonies: two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of desecration of a body, one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and one count of obstructing justice.