Utah Booze News podcast: The top 10 beer, wine and spirits selling in the state

SALT LAKE CITY — Barton Vodka is the biggest selling alcohol in Utah, according to new numbers provided by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

In an interview on “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast” produced by FOX 13 and The Salt Lake Tribune, DABC spokesman Terry Wood revealed what the top selling beer, wine and spirits are for the past fiscal year. The DABC reported retail sales of $479 million last year.

Barton Vodka generated $3.1 million in sales to become the top selling spirit (bars use it a lot for well drinks); Squatters’ Hop Rising Double IPA was the top selling beer, making the state $1.7 million in sales.

See the top selling spirits here:

In a sign that Utahns are spending more on alcohol, Veuve Cliquot surged to become the top selling wine at $1 million (followed by a box wine at No. 2 on the list).

See the top selling wines here:

Money from state-controlled liquor sales goes toward public safety, school lunches for needy children and the general fund.

See the top selling beers here:

Also on the podcast, the DABC launches a new app and a recap of the monthly commission meeting where new rules on 3.2 beer and rare liquors were discussed.

Listen on iTunes | Art 19 | Stitcher | Spotify | Google Play | iHeartRadio