See stunning homes while enjoying appetizers at Chefs on Parade! Plus, a recipe for Mushroom Polenta

Celebrating 73 years, the Salt Lake Parade of Homes is the longest continually running parade in America and has long been solidified as an annual tradition for home aficionados and families in the Salt Lake Valley .

It's happening August 2 - 17, with hours as follows: Tuesday - Saturday 12 p.m. to 9 pm, closed Sunday and Mondays.

Admission is $20, pick up a $5 off coupon at participating Big O Tires stores. Buy tickets online at SaltLakeParade.com.

Download the Salt Lake Parade of Homes app on the Play Store or App Store to get turn-by-turn directions.

The Parade caters to a range of home buyers and those that have wish to own a home. It's not just about the multi-million dollar homes!

Eight builders participated in building rooms for Make-A-Wish designed with a child`s wish in mind.

Chefs on Parade happens July 31st from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and combines four Parade homes and four local chefs, so foodies and home admirers can all enjoy appetizers served fresh from local chefs! Space is limited. An email will be sent out the day of the event with addresses to the four homes.

Chef Todd Gormley from Park City Culinary Institute stopped by to share the following recipe:

Roasted Balsamic Mushrooms

Ingredients

2 lb. fresh mushrooms

4 clove garlic, minced

¼ c olive oil

2 T balsamic vinegar

1 t fresh thyme, minced

4 T butter, cubed

Minced fresh parsley

Salt/pepper to taste

Procedure

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees, and line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.

2. Trim any long stems and wipe mushrooms clean.

3. Toss the mushrooms with garlic, oil, vinegar, thyme and salt and pepper. Spread out on baking sheet and scatter butter throughout mushrooms.

4. Bake for 20-25 minutes, giving the pan a shake halfway through.

5. Sprinkle with fresh parsley before serving.

Polenta

Ingredients

1 c quick cooking polenta

4 c water

4 T Butter cubed

½ t salt

(for creamier polenta, use 3 c water, 1 c milk or heavy cream)

Procedure

1. In a heavy pot, bring water to a boil.

2. Slowly add polenta and salt while stirring with a wooden spoon.

3. Continue to stir polenta for 5-8 minutes to prevent lumps.

4. While stirring with wooden spoon, add butter a tablespoon at a time.

5. Continue to cook until polenta is creamy and smooth.