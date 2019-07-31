Police: Man exposed himself to kids at lemonade stands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah -- Two Davis County police departments are warning about a man who has reportedly exposed himself to children at multiple lemonade stands.

Kids in one neighborhood love nothing more than setting up their lemonade stand and playing outside.

"'Mr. Cheney, Mr. Cheney! You going to buy from us today?' 'Well you know I am,'" said neighbor Kerry Cheney. "I said, 'I can't wait!'"

Neighbors enjoy seeing the kids going from door to door.

"How precious can you get?" Cheney said. "They're having so much fun with it, and they just can't wait. Their little eyes light up."

Doorbell camera video shows an afternoon of fun from last week, until a black Toyota pulled up an hour later and a man bought a cup of lemonade.

One parent said he then exposed himself to her daughter.

"At that time, he spilled the juice on an area and told my daughter, 'Can you go get a napkin? I spilled,'" said Megan Seegmiller. "And when my daughter looked down, he exposed himself to my daughter."

Seegmiller said her 7-year-old ran home to tell her what happened, and she called the police.

They told her this wasn't the first exposing incident in the area; Farmington Police took three reports in June where a man exposed himself at lemonade stands in front of kids from 2-to-12 years old.

All of the descriptions match up to a single suspect.

"We have been communicating with Farmington PD, we understand of maybe some similar incidents that have occurred down there, and we're working directly with them about their information to see if our cases are in fact the same person," said Lt. Paul Thompson with Kaysville Police.

Thompson said the suspect is a 30-year-old white male, possibly growing a beard.

Police said a man with a similar description approached four girls on a trail pretending to have a flat tire before exposing himself.

Should they find the man, police said he will face serious charges.