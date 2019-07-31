Ogden Police: Man shot, killed after attacking officers with weapon during burglary call in Roy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah -- A call about a burglary with someone barricaded inside a room at a medical clinic ended with a deadly officer involved shooting in Roy early Wednesday morning.

Ogden Police state things began around 1:50 a.m. when an Ogden Police K-9 officer was called to assist Roy Police with a report of a burglary at Tanner Clinic, 3443 West and 5600 South in Roy.

"A caller reported that a suspect had broken into the medical clinic and the frightened caller was barricaded in a room inside the clinic," the release states.

Officers decided to enter the building to protect that caller from possible violence, the press release states, and they deployed the K-9 inside and began searching for the suspected burglar.

Police say that's when the male attacked officers "with a weapon at close range." The Ogden Police officer fired several rounds.

The suspected burglar was hit and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The Weber County Attorney's Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

