Layton man awarded for preventing suicide

LAYTON, Utah — Layton City Police have given a man the department’s Life Saving Award for his actions in saving a suicidal person earlier this year.

Steven Midgley was on Gentile Street when he saw a man attempting to jump off the overpass onto I-15. Midgley and others ran to the man and held his arms to prevent him from jumping.

Officers arrived to assist by holding the man by his wrists, forcing him to let go of the fence. Midgley and the officers were the only thing keeping him from falling.

Together, they were able to pull the man to safety.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.