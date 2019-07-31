× Governor responds after 2 county attorneys advise against state-run medical cannabis distribution

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Gary Herbert released a statement Wednesday morning in which he addressed recent advisements by two of Utah’s county attorneys for their respective health departments not to participate in state-run medical cannabis distribution.

“Any suggestion that the current law would require county employees to be ‘drug dealers’ is unprofessional and inappropriate,” the statement from Herbert’s office.

In an interview with FOX 13 on Monday, Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said he had advised the Davis County Health Department not to participate in distributing medical cannabis.

“The federal Controlled Substances Act is directly in conflict with what the state statute requires health departments to do,” Rawlings said. “There is no exemption in federal law for being basically a marijuana distributor — a dealer — for a county. There is no exception.”

On Tuesday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said he gave similar advisement to the Salt Lake County Health Department.

“We’re not going to participate in something that is, facially, going to be illegal,” he said in an interview Tuesday with FOX 13.

The decision by the chief legal officer for Utah’s most populous county adds to pressure on the Utah State Legislature, which crafted the idea of having county health departments handing out cannabis to qualifying patients. Prosecutors and health departments have raised concerns that they would be violating federal law by doing so.

“Right now, H.B. 3001 is the law of the land. The Salt Lake and Davis County Departments of Health, and all others who are asked to implement the Utah Medical Cannabis Act, should do so in a manner that is consistent with the timeline prescribed in the Utah Medical Cannabis Act,” the statement from Gov. Herbert’s Office said.

Read the full statement below.