Governor responds after 2 county attorneys advise against state-run medical cannabis distribution
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Gary Herbert released a statement Wednesday morning in which he addressed recent advisements by two of Utah’s county attorneys for their respective health departments not to participate in state-run medical cannabis distribution.
“Any suggestion that the current law would require county employees to be ‘drug dealers’ is unprofessional and inappropriate,” the statement from Herbert’s office.
In an interview with FOX 13 on Monday, Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said he had advised the Davis County Health Department not to participate in distributing medical cannabis.
“The federal Controlled Substances Act is directly in conflict with what the state statute requires health departments to do,” Rawlings said. “There is no exemption in federal law for being basically a marijuana distributor — a dealer — for a county. There is no exception.”
On Tuesday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said he gave similar advisement to the Salt Lake County Health Department.
“We’re not going to participate in something that is, facially, going to be illegal,” he said in an interview Tuesday with FOX 13.
The decision by the chief legal officer for Utah’s most populous county adds to pressure on the Utah State Legislature, which crafted the idea of having county health departments handing out cannabis to qualifying patients. Prosecutors and health departments have raised concerns that they would be violating federal law by doing so.
“Right now, H.B. 3001 is the law of the land. The Salt Lake and Davis County Departments of Health, and all others who are asked to implement the Utah Medical Cannabis Act, should do so in a manner that is consistent with the timeline prescribed in the Utah Medical Cannabis Act,” the statement from Gov. Herbert’s Office said.
Read the full statement below.
Since the passing of Utah Medical Cannabis Act, Governor Herbert has been involved in an ongoing dialogue with members of his senior team and cabinet to ensure the law will be implemented in a way that respects Utahns. He is committed to ensuring patients have access to medical cannabis within the timeline set out in the Medical Cannabis Act.
As part of these ongoing discussions, agencies may identify and suggest changes to the law in order to ensure that our medical cannabis delivery system meets the needs of Utahns while also providing appropriate safeguards and proper regulation.
Governor Herbert also meets regularly with legislative leaders to discuss the implementation of major laws. The governor will meet with legislative leadership in mid-August to both provide and receive updates on a number of critical policy items. State leaders have always operated on the principle of consensus. If the governor and state leaders determine that a special session to make changes to this law is warranted, it will be called at an appropriate time.
Right now, H.B. 3001 is the law of the land. The Salt Lake and Davis County Departments of Health, and all others who are asked to implement the Utah Medical Cannabis Act, should do so in a manner that is consistent with the timeline prescribed in the Utah Medical Cannabis Act. Any suggestion that the current law would require county employees to be “drug dealers” is unprofessional and inappropriate.