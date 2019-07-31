Got aches and pains? Integrated Wellness has a special offer for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah stopped by Integrated Wellness in South Jordan to talk to Dr. Randy Woodward, DC.

Integrated Wellness is an integrated medical facility, which means they've integrated a variety of medical professionals including a medical doctor, nurse practitioner, chiropractors, a physical therapist, and weight loss and nutrition help all in one facility.

Rehab is designed on bringing the spine and joints back to their very best. For things like bone-on-bone arthritis and disc problems, they use umbilical and amniotic tissues for the regenerative process. This is not cells from the embryo... those are illegal in the United States. The stem cells used in the United States come from your own body as an adult or from tissue after a woman gives birth (with her permission they're harvested and stored for later use).

Dr. Woodward has used many of the treatments on his own body, so he knows they work!

Right now they're offering a free consultation to The PLACE viewers. Call 801-816-0332 and mention you saw them on The PLACE. They'll also do a free insurance verification for you and find a course of action to get you feeling better!

Go to SouthJordanWellness.com for more information.