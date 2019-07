PROVO, Utah — A crash at mile marker I-15 south in Provo has blocked the right four lanes.

The accident was caused by a semi crashing into the right shoulder. Current estimated clearance time is 3:40 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Fox 13 News will update the story as more details emerge.

https://www.facebook.com/fox13newsutah/?eid=ARDXwHHQsGRfy1fiJu9X_Q9GxXP9ykPa2gbkavPbdG2NXujUkHX9OaFB-S-7cn_8tO_aoPKAHcNTxi3A