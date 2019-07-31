Avocado Toast recipe, plus fun facts to celebrate National Avocado Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy National Avocado Day!

It's my favorite piece of produce, for about a million reasons but a big one is that my picky 5-year-old will eat it!

I just put a few ripe slices on a piece of sprouted-wheat toast and mash it in. He loves it!

It definitely helps that I was spoon-feeding him avocado when he was a baby. So start them young and they will be lifetime lovers of this amazing fruit.

Did you know that avocados are great at making you feel full? The average 'cado has 10g of fiber AND all that good fat aka omega 3 fatty acids.

They also have high amounts of vitamins! We're talking vitamins B5 and K, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, lycopene, beta carotene, antioxidants, AND they have more potassium per gram than bananas.

And how cute is this: Avocado trees need a mate to bear fruit! (They don't self-pollinate.) That's why they are an Aztec symbol of love, baby.

Chipotle is celebrating these "aligator pears" by offering free guac all day (July 31, 2019).

Also, Booking.com is giving you a chance to stay in an "Avo-condo!" Enter on their website.