Alaska Fire burning on about 250 acres in Provo

PROVO, Utah -- A fire is burning on an estimated 250 acres in Provo and investigators believe the blaze is human caused.

The Alaska Fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Slate Canyon Drive in Provo.

The most recent estimate puts the size of the fire at about 250 acres. The fire is not threatening any roads or homes as of Wednesday morning and so far has remained above the Bonneville Shoreline Trail.

Nearby residents like Karen Wright are watching the fire's progress.

"Fire is scary because you never like wind and fire; it's pretty scary because you don't know where it's going to go," she said.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is suspected to be human caused due to the absence of lightning strikes or other natural explanations.

Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area near the fire.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.