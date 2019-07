Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Calling all witches and wizards -- there's a magical food truck you'll want to try.

The Butter3eer and Nachos Food Truck serves "Buttereer"... a "HP" themed drink.

Devanie Stout, the owner of the food truck, stopped by with different versions of the drink including hot and slushy options.

You can find this truck at local events or by going to their Facebook page.