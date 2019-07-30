World Folkfest brings music, dance to Springville through Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGVILLE, Utah -- The World Folkfest brings music and dance from all over the world to Springville.

The festival began Tuesday and runs through Saturday.

Fox 13's Rich Bonaduce spent Tuesday morning taking in some of the performances, including these two from Ralda of the Netherlands and Compañía Mexicana de Danza Folklórica of Mexico. See the videos above for those performances.

Tickets are $10 for adults, with discounted tickets available at $8 for seniors, military personnel, and students. Family tickets are $30.

For more on the festival, visit their website.