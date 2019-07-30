Vehicle fire spreads to nearby brush in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A truck caught on fire and ignited nearby brush and grass in Salt Lake City early Tuesday morning.

A truck caught fire around 1:30 a.m. near 200 South and Redwood Road, and that fire spread to the nearby grass.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but access was complicated by a train.

"The grass fire was easily contained due to the roadways here," said Capt. Darren Baum of Salt Lake City Fire. "We did have to take a secondary route in to extinguish the fire. Our primary route was blocked by a train."

The fire burned about a half of an acre. This is one of several vehicle fires in the same general area recently.