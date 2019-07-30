There are 3 ways to cruise the Hawaiian islands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know there are three ways to cruise Hawaii? That's according to Larry Gelwix, the "Travel Guru" and CEO of Columbus Travel.

He says these are the 3 ways to see the islands:

1. Fly to Hawaii and take a 7-day cruise around the islands

2. Cruise round-trip from the West Coast to Hawaii and back

3. Cruise one-way West Coast to Hawaii (or vice versa) including several islands

And there are benefits of cruising too! It's often less expensive than a land package, you only pack and unpack once, you have scenic cruise days and you can go year-round!

Larry says right now there's a Hawaii cruise sale going on. You can get a 7-day Hawaii cruise, on the Pride of America on Norweigian Cruise Line from $1,179 per person. You'll visit Honolulu, Kahului, Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Nawiliwili, Na Pali Coast and Honolulu. *Rate is based on August 24, 2019 departure and is subject to change at any time.

Make your travel plans with Columbus by visiting: columbusvacations.com.