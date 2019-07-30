The DABC is launching an app to find bottles of booze in stores

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is launching a mobile app that will help customers locate bottles in stores.

The DABC commission was briefed on the new app at its monthly meeting Tuesday. The agency is spending $175,000 to create and maintain it.

The app will help customers be able to find out where a bottle of liquor is at any state-run store, either by looking it up or by barcode scan. It will also help customers enter the DABC’s newly created “rare liquor drawing.”

Utah liquor laws prohibit the DABC itself from actively promoting alcohol. Instead, under the state’s liquor control model, it can only supply it at cost plus an 88% markup. DABC Executive Director Sal Petilos told FOX 13 the app did not violate that law because it mirrors information already on the agency’s website and is “informational.”

The app is already available for Android phones. It is expected to be available for iPhones “soon,” the DABC said Tuesday.