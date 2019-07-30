× SWAT responds in Tooele after man flees traffic stop, crashes car and steals truck

TOOELE CITY, Utah — SWAT is responding in Tooele Tuesday after a man fled from a traffic stop, crashed, stole another vehicle, and then ditched that car.

Sgt. Jeremy Hansen, Tooele City Police, said things began with a call about a suspicious person. When officers responded, the man fled in a vehicle.

He crashed that vehicle near 200 West and 400 South, shearing a power pole in half in the process. The man got out of the crashed car and stole a truck.

He fled the area before ditching the stolen truck.

Police believe he may be hiding inside an apartment complex near 680 McKeller Street. SWAT is responding to that address as of just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.