Should you try the new menu item at Panda Express?

The hosts got to try the newest original recipe from Panda Express: Sichuan Hot Chicken; a customizable hand-held entrée unlike any other dish the American Chinese kitchen has brought to fans before.

The snackable chicken tenders are made of extra crispy, raised without antibiotics all-white meat chicken breast, tossed in an addictive Sichuan peppercorn sauce and topped off with a sprinkle of a proprietary spice blend.

Sichuan peppercorns tantalize the taste buds with a tingling sensation, unlike any other ingredient which truly complements the crispy and juicy all-white meat chicken breast.

During a culinary trip in Chengdu, China, Panda Chefs were inspired to popularize the unique tingling spice of Sichuan peppercorns in the form of one of America`s favorite dishes, Nashville hot chicken.

The Sichuan Province is a region in southwest China, and its cuisine is renowned for the use of signature spice of Sichuan peppercorns.

As the American Chinese Original, Panda Express is the first to bring Sichuan peppercorn spice to the entire nation all at once.

Guests have the chance to customize the dish by asking for 'extra spicy.'

Sichuan Hot Chicken will be in Panda Express locations nationwide for a limited time. Find out more at pandaexpress.com.