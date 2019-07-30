× Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed by falling debris at Bridal Veil Falls

PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man who died after debris fell on him during a hike at Bridal Veil Falls Sunday.

Fernando Alderete Salazar, 25, a resident of Mexico, was struck in the head by either a large rock or log as he stood at the base of the waterfall, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“His family is working with the Office of the Mexican Consulate to return him to Mexico,” a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said they believe it was a freak accident.

40.338954 -111.601862