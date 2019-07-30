× Police searching for groping suspect who touched two girls at Cottonwood Heights pool

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Police are looking for a man who they say inappropriately touched two girls at the Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center swimming pool Monday afternoon.

Two girls reported being touched inappropriately while in the pool that day, according to Cottonwood Heights Police.

There was some kind of confrontation with the man, police say, and he claimed a medical condition made his hand shake while touching people.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a beard and dark skin. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and a gold chain. Police are scouring through hours of surveillance video. They called the allegations “upsetting” and “disturbing” and warn adults to be vigilant watching their kids.