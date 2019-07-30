‘Mothers of Mayhem’ is just some of the fun you’ll find at this free community event

Ogden Botanical Gardens, a free community garden, is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Thursday, August 1, 4 - 8 pm. As part of the free celebration, there will be fun activities for the whole family including:

• Kids fun run
• Live music
• Garden tours
• Kids activities
• Scavenger hunt
• Art walk
• Silent auction
• Information about which roses grow best in Weber County
• Food trucks
• Free Aggie Ice Cream to the first 250 people to visit the garden`s botanical education building that day
• Run Through the Roses 5K (requires a $35 registration fee)

This is the music lineup for the evening (all local musicians):

4:00 to 5:15 pm Austin Weyand
6:00 to 7:00 Mothers of Mayhem, Acoustic Duo
7:00 to 8:00 Johnny Knoder

We got to meet Mothers of Mayhem members Jami Taylor and Jessica Groom. The Mothers of Mayhem is a rock band that is comprised of 4 moms who have 19 kids between the 4 members (who all happen to be neighbors). They play hard rock from bands like Metallica, Black Sabbath, Guns N` Roses and AC/DC, as well as some originals. Find out more from them at mothersofmayhem.net.

Your support will help keep Ogden Botanical Gardens beautiful by providing funding for volunteer-tended gardens, gardening classes and workshops, educational field trips, and family-friendly events. Our gardens are also the backdrop for many weddings and family reunions.

