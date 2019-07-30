Man suffers gunshot wound, runs out of gas en route to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- A man suffered a gunshot wound in West Valley City, but police said he is not cooperating with their investigation.

The incident began around 7:11 a.m. near 2900 South and 5600 West with a 911 call.

Lt. M.T. Johnson with West Valley City Police said a 56-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg under unknown circumstances.

The man went to his ex-wife's home and asked for a ride. She was driving him to a hospital when the vehicle ran out of gas near the address above.

The man was ultimately transported to a hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Johnson said the man who was shot has not been cooperative and at this time it's unclear where the man was shot or how.