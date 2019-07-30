× ‘King of Random’ YouTuber killed in paragliding accident

HURRICANE, Utah — Family, friends and followers are remembering a man killed while paragliding in Hurricane.

Police say Jonathan Thompson, 38, was reported missing around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Washington County search and rescue workers and volunteers found his body near the Honeymoon Trail south of Hurricane early Tuesday morning thanks to a GPS locator he was wearing.

Thompson was a well-known YouTuber with more than 11.5 million subscribers, called “The King of Random.”