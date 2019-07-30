How Mark Miller Subaru is helping you ‘Leave Your Mark’ at the DIY Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our The PLACE co-host Suba Bleu Miller took his place on our couch today with a big event coming up!

It's no surprise that Mark Miller Subaru is helping you #LeaveYourMark at Craft Lake City's DIY Festival -- they're always participating in community events and partnering with non-profits.

Joseph Dane, Marketing Manager at Mark Miller Subaru, says it's part of their Love Promise campaign.

Tara Olson with the DIY Festival, says this year the festival runs August 9-11 and will feature more than 250 local artisans, DIY engineers, vintage vendors and craft food creators. There will also be two stages of music and dance performances as well as local food trucks, STEM workshops and more!

There will also be kids' activities all day at the #LeaveYourMarkPark provided by Mark Miller Subaru and their Love Promise Partners (The Malinois Foundation, Volunteers of America, The Sharing Place, Nuzzles & Co, Discovery Gateway, Recycle Utah)

Follow Mark Miller Subaru on Facebook for your chance to win VIP tickets to the DIY Festival. Ticket contest will be announced this week.

Find out more at markmillersubaru.com.