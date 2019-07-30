× Hiker falls to his death in Rock Canyon

UTAH COUNTY — A man fell to his death in Rock Canyon in Utah County Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Nisha King with Provo Police said they were first called about the incident shortly after 8 a.m., when someone called to report their friend was stuck on a rock face in the Rock Canyon area near Provo.

The man was hiking alone but had called that friend after getting stuck.

King said crews arrived and found the man had fallen a “significant distance”, though the exact distance is unclear.

The man suffered fatal injuries in the fall.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.