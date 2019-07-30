Got a business idea? This place helps you get it off the ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Timothy Cooley, manager of The Mill at Salt Lake Community College's Miller Campus, stopped by to share how you can get help with your business.

They work with founders and business owners that work in fields ranging from consumer products to medical devices. They are typically people who have a home office, but are looking for a new work space. They've found that a community of founders help build good businesses.

They are the only co-working space focused on incubating business, helping provide resources and connections.

There is even on-staff business consulting from industry experts to help you start a company or grow your businesses.

You can apply any time at: www.TheMillatmiller.com.