Deputies ask for help identifying pair suspected in vehicle theft, fraud case in Utah County

July 30, 2019

Photo Gallery

PAYSON, Utah — Deputies in Utah County need your help identifying a pair suspected of stealing from a vehicle and using stolen bank cards at a sporting goods store.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, posted three photos of a pair he said is suspected in a vehicle burglary at Maple Lake Campground in Payson Canyon.

The photos are time stamped  just before 4 p.m. on July 25.

He said bank cards stolen during that burglary were used at a Sportsman’s Warehouse in Provo later that same day.

Anyone who recognizes the pair or who has information about the theft is asked to call 801-794-3970.

