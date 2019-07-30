× Boy Scouts troop welcomes new female members

POWAY, Calif. — Several young women were officially welcomed into Boy Scouts Troop 682 in Poway.

In a special ceremony at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church on Monday, five girls each received badges for their Scout uniforms and celebrated with their fellow Scouts with cake.

For Kayne Collins, the ceremony was a special moment because her Girl Scout troop recently disbanded.

Kayne’s father, who is the Scoutmaster for Troop 682, encouraged her to join so she could continue to be a part of a group.

“Most of the guys have learned, you know, there’s girls in the troop. You have to respect that there’s girls in the troop, and so far, I haven’t had any issues with any of the guys,” Kayne said.

Since Feb. 1, 2019, girls were given the go-ahead to join the Boy Scouts .

Girls between ages 11-17 can join their local troops and work towards becoming Eagle Scouts.