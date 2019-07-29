Utah firefighters show how to protect your home from wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — It was almost one year ago that the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires burned through roughly 120,000 acres and forced more than 6,000 people living in Spanish Fork Canyon to evacuate.

It was a scary feeling for Jane Bingham, who was out of town when the fires were threatening her community.

"We didn't know if we were going to come home to a house or not," she said.

Her home was left untouched by the flames, but in the year since, Bingham has taken proactive steps to fireproof her property.

